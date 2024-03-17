Man dies when pickup truck goes into drainage canal from dirt road

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A 40-year-old Clewiston man died when his pickup truck left a dirt road and went into a large drainage canal west of Loxahatchee and east of Belle Glade on Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

PBSO responded at 10:59 a.m. to 32298 Connors Highway (Osceola Sugar Mill), which is south of JW Corbett Wildlife Management Area.

Jose Carlos Garcia Torres was driving a 2017 Ford F-350 northbound on Connors Highway on the compacted dirt road, according to PBSO crash report.

For undetermined reasons, the truck left the roadway to the left, drove over the approximate 10-foot dirt berm and rolled over into the canal, PBSO said. The vehicle came to a rest on its roof.

His body was found by first responders.