PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were airlifted to a local hospital Tuesday morning following a crash involving a dump truck and a pickup truck in western Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27 near County Road 827.

The roadway was shut down while emergency officials were at the scene.

The two patients had to be extricated from the vehicles.

Officials have not released details on the cause of the crash.