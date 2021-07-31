Olympic Handball Day 8: Sweden, ROC women move on

Editor's note: This article will be updated with all the day's handball action in Tokyo.

Women's matches

Angola 28, Japan 25

MATCH STATS

Three different Angola scorers found the net five times Saturday, setting up a huge tilt with South Korea.

Both teams are 1-3 and so is Japan, who finishes with table-leading Norway.

________

Montenegro 28, South Korea 26

MATCH STATS

Jovanka Radicevic's six goals on seven attempts helped Montenegro to a big win, nearly overshadowing a 10-goal day for South Korea's Lee Mi-Gyeong.

Montenegro needed the two points with undefeated Netherlands looming on the final match day.

________

ROC 28, France 27

MATCH STATS

France led by two at the break, but the Russian Olympic Committee's athletes used solid second-half defense to boost a win.

ROC's Ekaterina Ilina led the way with an impeccable nine goals on nine shots, overshadowing Allison Pineau's nine goals on 11 attempts for France.

ROC is onto the knockout rounds, while France will need to beat Brazil to join them there.

______

Sweden 34, Brazil 31

MATCH STATS

Five different players scored four or more goals as Sweden spread the wealth and won both halves against Brazil.

Sweden qualifies for the knockout rounds and Brazil will need to take care of France on the final day.