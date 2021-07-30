Olympic Golf Day 8: Round 2 continues, American Xander Schauffele maintains lead

Matsuyama solidifies third-place standing

LEADERBOARD

A strange start to golf on Day 8, as second round play continued following Friday's lightning sightings -- the third weather-related disruption of the tournament.

Skies were clearer in Tokyo on Saturday (and future forecasts reported good weekend weather) as the men finished hitting rounds. Team USA's Xander Schauffele, the last to putt before Friday's weather delay, hoped his 11-under total of 131 would stick.

It did.

The highest-profile golfers to finish out round two tonight: Japan's Hidecki Matsuyama, who completed his 36 holes at 9-under -- striking distance from Schauffele's lead. Sandwiched between the two remains Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, whose 10-under puts him in second.

Others who had to complete their second round on Saturday morning: Great Britain's Paul Casey, whose 7-under ties him for seventh place. Team USA's Justin Thomas moved up slightly, tied for 40th at 1-under.

Round 3 play continues at 8:30 ET on the Golf Channel, and can also be streamed here on NBCOlympics.com.