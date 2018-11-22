Photos: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2018

Current
The 92nd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City was the coldest on record Thursday, Nov. 23, 2018. It featured giant balloons that highlight a new Netflix film called "The Christmas Chronicles", among other balloons. Many singers such as Diana Ross, Pentatonix, Sugarland, Rita Ora, Martina McBride and more rode on the 26 floats in the parade, which always ends with the arrival of Santa Claus in Herald Square.
A reveller gets ready before the 92nd annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade Parade on November 22, 2018 in New York City.
A parade participant makes a snow angel from confetti during the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2018 in New York City.
The Spongebob balloon floats During the 92nd annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade Parade" on November 22, 2018 in New York City.
Parade watchers look on in heavy winter clothing due to cold temperatures during the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2018 in New York City.
A balloon of Ronald McDonald floats during the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2018 in New York City.
Coku balloon floats during the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2018 in New York City.
A reveller gets ready before the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Parade" on November 22, 2018 in New York City.
Singer Rita Ora high fives with Ronald McDonald during the the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2018 in New York City.
A reveller gets ready before the 92nd annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade Parade on November 22, 2018 in New York City.
The Rockettes perform during the 92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade day two of rehearsals on November 20, 2018 in New York City.
Singer Leona Lewis performs during the 92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade day two of rehearsals on November 20, 2018 in New York City.
Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland perform during the 92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade day two of rehearsals on November 20, 2018 in New York City.
Spirit of America Dance Stars perform during the 92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals day one on November 19, 2018 in New York City.
The Olaf balloon lies face down after being inflated by the Macy's inflation team ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 21, 2018 in New York City.
Spectators watch the Macy's inflation team as they inflate the giant balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 21, 2018 in New York City.
The Macy's inflation team inflates the giant balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 21, 2018 in New York City.
The Sponge Bob Squarepants balloon lies face down after being inflated by the Macy's inflation team ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 21, 2018 in New York City.