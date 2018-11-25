Migrants converge on Tijuana-San Diego border

Migrants climb up a bank of the nearly dry Tijuana River as they attempt to make their way past a police blockade to the El Chaparral port of entry on November 25, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporarily closed the two ports of entry on the border with Tijuana in response. Around 6,000 migrants from Central American 'migrant caravan' have arrived in the city with the mayor of Tijuana declaring the situation a 'humanitarian crisis'. Photo By: Mario Tama Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

People attempting to cross in the U.S. look on as the San Ysidro port of entry stands closed at the U.S.-Mexico border on November 25, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. Migrants circumvented a police blockade as they attempted to approach the El Chaparral port of entry and U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporarily closed the two ports of entry on the border with Tijuana in response.

Migrants stand atop a train car in front of the U.S.-Mexico border fence on November 25, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. Migrants made their way to the location along the border after circumventing a police blockade as they attempted to approach the El Chaparral port of entry.

Members of the 'migrant caravan' worship during a street worship service outside a temporary shelter set up for members of the caravan on November 24, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. Around 6,000 migrants from Central America have arrived in the city with the mayor of Tijuana declaring the situation a 'humanitarian crisis'. Most migrants in the caravan say they plan to petition for asylum in the U.S.

An aerial view of the temporary shelter set up for members of the 'migrant caravan', with a section of the U.S.-Mexico border barrier visible (TOP R), on November 24, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico.

Members of the 'migrant caravan' wait in line to receive breakfast outside a temporary shelter set up for members of the caravan on November 24, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico.

