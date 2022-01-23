Free tool to help people become more news literate

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — National News Literacy Week aims to give people the tools and resources to spot misinformation in news and strengthen the trust in the news media.

"There's one tweet, there's one share, there's one text that's sent, and it starts this groundswell of information that's being shared out. What we want to do is to remind people to be responsible with their social media with what they're sharing and with how they're engaging with content," said Ebonee Rice, senior vice president of the News Literacy Project Educator Network. "We also want to raise awareness and heightened sensitivity toward misinformation so that we're not as easily susceptible."

One tool the News Literacy Project uses is Checkology.

The site was created for educators to use with students but has since expanded to offer lessons to the general public. Journalists and digital media experts lead sessions on "What is News," "Understanding Bias" and "Citizen Watchdogs," plus many more.

Rice said the lessons are free and are engaging for everyone.

"We live in the most complicated information landscape in human history and it's getting more complicated as time goes on," said Rice. "It's getting more convoluted as time goes on, so now it's more important than ever that we take responsibility for our news, literacy and education."

Checkology is free for everyone to use but you must register with the site.