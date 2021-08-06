Netherlands women take field hockey gold

MATCH STATS

The Netherlands' powerhouse women's field hockey team scored three goals in six minutes in the second period to beat Argentina 3-1 and make it three gold medals in the last four Olympics.

In 2016, the Netherlands gave up their Olympic title on a penalty shootout to Great Britain, the lone blemish on a long run of dominance.

This time around, the team beat Great Britain twice, 1-0 in group play and 5-1 in the semifinals.

Aside from the 1-0 decision, the team was never challenged, winning its other group games by at least two goals and beating New Zealand 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Argentina also has frequently been on the podium and lost to the Netherlands in the 2012 final.

In Friday's game, Caia van Maasakker scored twice on penalty corners in the 26th and 29th minute, and Margot van Geffen started the scoring in the 23rd.. Argentina only had one shot on goal, converting it after the Netherlands had taken a 3-0 lead.