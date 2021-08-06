Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Netherlands women take field hockey gold

items.[0].image.alt
Alexander Hassenstein, Getty Images
Alexander Hassenstein, Getty Images
Caia van Maasakker scores the Netherlands' second goal in their gold medal win Friday.
Netherlands women take field hockey gold
Posted at 7:31 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 08:48:06-04

MATCH STATS

The Netherlands' powerhouse women's field hockey team scored three goals in six minutes in the second period to beat Argentina 3-1 and make it three gold medals in the last four Olympics.

In 2016, the Netherlands gave up their Olympic title on a penalty shootout to Great Britain, the lone blemish on a long run of dominance.

This time around, the team beat Great Britain twice, 1-0 in group play and 5-1 in the semifinals. 

Aside from the 1-0 decision, the team was never challenged, winning its other group games by at least two goals and beating New Zealand 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Argentina also has frequently been on the podium and lost to the Netherlands in the 2012 final.

In Friday's game, Caia van Maasakker scored twice on penalty corners in the 26th and 29th minute, and Margot van Geffen started the scoring in the 23rd.. Argentina only had one shot on goal, converting it after the Netherlands had taken a 3-0 lead.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of midday Aug. 5, 2021