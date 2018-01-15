Yuttana Choochongkol: FBI said man threatened to kill Pittsburgh Steelers players, fans

(NBC) - A Texas man was arrested after investigators said he threatened to harm players and fans attending Sunday's NFL playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

San Antonio police detained Yuttana Choochongkol, 30, after he made multiple threats.

According an affidavit, the Choochongkol sent a message to a CBS station in Pittsburgh saying he planned to kill Steelers players and fans just before committing suicide.

Choochongkol also sent a threatening message to the director of security at Heinz Field.

He is charged with making terroristic threats to the public.

