You can still help those affected by Hurricane Ian by donating to the Scripps Howard Fund for Hurricane Relief

From babies to pets, the need is still very real in hurricane-ravaged Florida.

"A hurricane, in particular, can really unearth and unsettle a whole community," said Wendy Ryan, evening anchor at ABC Action News in Tampa.

Ryan said it's not hard to find someone who was affected by Hurricane Ian.

"I definitely think we have a long way to go," she said. "There are so many folks who have lost so much that it's not just gonna take months but years for them to get back to any kind of normal."

Some help is now getting to organizations on the ground thanks, in part, to donations to the Scripps Howard Fund's Hurricane Ian relief campaign. The Scripps Howard Fund is the philanthropic arm of the E.W. Scripps Co.

"When we receive a check like you all gave us today, we want people to know that will result in a family being able to sit down and have food around a table," said Thomas Mantz. CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay.

"They're struggling. And the idea that they can have a meal that a viewer or neighbor provided, it's an invaluable gift," Mantz added.

Scripps viewers across the country have already donated more than $347,000 toward the relief effort. Every dollar donated is going to hurricane victims.

People can still donate by texting STORM to 50155 or scanning the QR code below.