Yellowstone floods wipe out roads, bridges, strand visitors

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, is high water in the Gardiner River along the North Entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Montana, that washed out part of a road on Monday, June 13, 2022. (National Park Service via AP)
Posted at 8:11 PM, Jun 13, 2022
HELENA, Mont. — Flooding has wiped out roads and bridges and closed off all entrances to Yellowstone National Park at the onset of the busy summer tourist season.

Officials are evacuating visitors from the northern part of the park.

And the flooding has cut off road access to Gardiner, a town of about 900 people near Yellowstone’s busy North Entrance.

The flooding caused at least one rock slide, cut off electricity and imperiled water and sewer systems in northern Yellowstone, but has affected other areas of the park as well.

Flooding also has hit the Yellowstone gateway communities of Red Lodge and Joliet in southern Montana.

