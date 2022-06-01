Watch
Wray: FBI blocked planned cyberattack on children's hospital

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Andrew Harnik/AP
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 5, 2019.
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 15:36:37-04

WASHINGTON — FBI Director Christopher Wray says agents thwarted a planned cyberattack on a Boston children’s hospital that was to have been carried out by hackers sponsored by the Iranian government.

Wray told a Boston College cybersecurity conference on Wednesday that the FBI learned of the planned digital attack from an unspecified intelligence partner.

He said the FBI got the hospital the information it needed last summer to block what would've been, in Wray's words, “one of the most despicable cyberattacks" he's seen.

The FBI chief recounted that anecdote in a broader speech about cyber threats from Russia, China and Iran and the need for partnerships between the U.S. government and the private sector.

