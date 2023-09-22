Woman gets stuck inside outhouse toilet in attempt to retrieve Apple Watch

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. — A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don't want to get stuck.

Michigan State Police said first responders were called to a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County at 11 a.m. on Tuesday for a woman stuck inside the outhouse toilet.

Upon arriving at the boat launch, first responders heard the woman yelling for help. She told them she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet and lowered herself inside the toilet to retrieve it, MSP said, adding the woman was unable to get out.

Conservation officers from the DNR and troopers removed the toilet, and a strap was used to hoist her out to safety.

If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, authorities encourage you to not attempt to retrieve it since serious injury could occur.

