Woman faced felony charges over unreturned 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch' VHS that was rented in 2000

A former Oklahoma resident recently discovered she was facing felony charges for failing to return a VHS tape that was rented in her name more than 20 years ago from a store in the state that went out of business more than a decade ago.

According to KOKH-TV and KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City, Caron McBride made the discovery when she tried to change the name on her Texas driver’s license after getting married. During the process, Texas officials told her there was an “issue” in Oklahoma that needed to be taken care of.

“The first thing she told me was felony embezzlement, so, I thought I was going to have a heart attack," McBride told KOKH.

According to KOKH and KFOR, online documents show that McBride had been charged with embezzlement of rented property in March 2000. The charges stemmed from a rented tape of the popular ‘90s sitcom "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch."

The tape had been rented from “Movie Place,” a video rental store in Norman, Oklahoma that closed in 2008.

McBride told KOKH that she’s “never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea.”

She added that the video may have been rented in her name by a man she was living with at the time. She said he may have rented the tape for his daughters.

Luckily for McBride, KFOR reports that prosecutors in Cleveland County have decided to drop the case. However, McBride says she’s been denied several job opportunities over the years and noted that pending felony charges may have played a role.

“When they ran my criminal background check, all they're seeing is those two words: felony embezzlement," McBride told KOKH.

While prosecutors have dropped charges against McBride, she’ll still need to take further action to get the charges expunged from her record.