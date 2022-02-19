Watch
Woman accused of decapitating son will undergo mental tests

A child under the age of 10 was killed Wednesday morning, Feb. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. The incident took place on Indiana Avenue and a woman named Tasha Haefs is in custody.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 35-year-old Kansas City woman charged with decapitating her 6-year-old son will undergo a mental health evaluation.

KSHB-TV reports that the prosecution of Tasha Haefs was suspended Thursday after a mental health evaluation was ordered.

Authorities say officers who were called to a home in eastern Kansas City on Tuesday found Karvel Stevens dead and Haefs with blood on her.

Police say they went to the home after a woman called and said the devil was trying to attack her.

Haefs has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

