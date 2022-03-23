Watch
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win

Wisconsin man becomes 14th person charged in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot
In this Monday, May 18, 2020 photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)
Posted at 1:09 PM, Mar 23, 2022
A man who pleaded guilty to planning a kidnapping of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says he and his allies wanted to act before the 2020 election to prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency.

Ty Garbin is a star witness for prosecutors in the trial of four men charged with conspiracy.

Garbin says they thought a kidnapping would cause a “disruption” before the election. He took the jury through training, secret messages and a late night trip to Whitmer's weekend home to see how they could kidnap her in retaliation for her COVID-19 restrictions.

Garbin pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison.

