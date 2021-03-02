Wisconsin students return to school for first time in a year

For the first time in nearly a year, some students in Green Bay, Wisconsin have returned to the classroom.

It’s a milestone for the Green Bay Area Public School District. For the first time since the pandemic began, students have returned to in-person learning.

Classrooms now have students in school for at least four days a week for in-person learning.

This includes students in head start, 4k, 5k, grades 1-5, and grades 6 and 9.

One mom with daughters in 1st and 5th grade says her children were so excited to get back.

"They've been pretty excited. We've had their bags packed as of last week Friday already. All set to go. It was all smiles this morning and they were ready to go. They were excited. It was pretty easy to put them on the bus because they were just so happy to go," said parent Sara Shefchik.

Grades 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 will return back to the classroom next Monday.