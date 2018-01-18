Wild dashcam video shows car slam into tow truck on Detroit freeway
11:53 AM, Jan 18, 2018
DETROIT — Michigan State Police tweeted wild dashcam video showing a car slam into a tow truck on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.
The accident happened Wednesday around 10:25 a.m. on the M-39 ramp to I-96 Detroit.
MSP tweeted about giving officials a lane and slowing down in bad weather.
We talk about slowing down in bad weather and giving us a lane. The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp. They never made it. Please give us a lane. pic.twitter.com/rNnV5WXjQG