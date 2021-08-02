White House, House Democrats at odds over eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Democrats want the White House to extend the eviction moratorium that was put in place during the pandemic.

It expired at the end of July.

The Democratic leadership in the U.S. House issued a statement that calls on the Biden administration to extend the moratorium through Oct. 18.

“It is clear that the Senate is not able to [extend the ban], and any legislation in the House, therefore, will not be sufficient,” the Democratic leadership said.

The White House called on Congress to come up with legislation to extend the moratorium because the Supreme Court indicated, in a ruling, that a bill would need to be passed to extend it an additional time.

