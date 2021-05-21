When to see the ‘super flower blood moon’ and a total lunar eclipse

There will be a full moon on May 26, but this one will be special for multiple reasons. It’s being called a “super flower blood moon.”

First, it will be one of only a few supermoons of the year, when the moon will be closer to the earth and appear brighter and larger.

Second, there will be a total lunar eclipse in the early morning hours of May 26, the first since January 2019. The eclipse will last just 15 minutes , around 7 a.m. ET.

The western half of the U.S. should be able to see most of the eclipse, those living more on the east coast will only be able to see the beginning of the partial eclipse starting around 6 a.m. ET because the sun will be higher in the sky by then.

Viewing of the total eclipse this time will be best for the majority of the Pacific Ocean, places like Hawaii, New Zealand, and islands in between.

Because of the eclipse, the moon will have a reddish tint from sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA , hence the “blood” moon reference.

The “flower” part of the name is because it is a full moon happening in the month of May.