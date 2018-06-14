Las Vegas police say that singer Wayne Newton's home was burglarized shortly before midnight Wednesday.

Newton and his wife surprised two younger males inside their home near Oquendo Road and Lamb Boulevard.

The men exited the home and were last seen running north across the property. It appears the men were able to enter the home through a window.

Police were not able to locate the men.

Newton has performed in Las Vegas since the late '60s. He is fondly known as "Mr. Las Vegas."

The home near Qquendo and Lamb Boulevard is not the same as his more well-known residence, Casa de Shenandoah.

