Washington, D.C. man sues Powerball, says he's owed $340 million

A Washington, D.C. man is suing Powerball for allegedly not honoring his jackpot last year.

John Cheeks, 60, said he is owed $340 million after the incorrect winning Powerball numbers were posted on its website.

Cheeks bought the ticket on Jan. 6, 2023, for the Jan. 7 drawing.

According to the lawsuit, Cheeks alleges by Jan. 10 the winning numbers on the website had changed.

In a hearing last year, the website agency for Powerball claimed it "accidentally" posted Cheek's winning numbers to the D.C. lottery website.

However, the company said the mistake wasn't removed until Jan. 9.

The agency claims Cheek's "attempted scheme" is a way to capitalize on an obvious error on the D.C. lottery website.

Attorneys for Cheeks said he should be paid out the winnings because of past situations where Powerball paid declared winners in a similar situation that happened in 2013.