Washington Commanders owners appear to be interested in selling the franchise

The Washington Commanders could soon go up for sale.

Current owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder, revealed Wednesday that they have hired Bank of America to "consider potential transactions."

The brief statement from the Commanders did not specify what type of transactions the Snyders would consider. However, CNBC reports that the bank was hired to potentially facilitate the sale of the franchise.

Dan Synder has faced mounting pressure to relinquish ownership of the team.

Snyder and the team are under investigation by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform for workplace misconduct. The league is also investigating Snyder and the team amid allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety.

Last month, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay became the first league owner to say there’s “merit to remove” Snyder as the owner of the Commanders. Syder responded to Isray's comment by saying he was committed to the team.

According to Forbes, the Commanders are estimated to be worth $5.6 billion.