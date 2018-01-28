Wanna bet? The weird bets being placed for the Super Bowl

While many bettors are taking the Eagles as four-point underdogs in the Super Bowl, other gamblers are wagering that national anthem singer Pink will be airborne at some point during the Star Spangled Banner.

And that's not the only bet you can place about Pink. According to Bovada, you can bet on whether she keeps the national anthem over or under 2 minutes, what color her hair will be and whether she forgets any of the words.

Although the game is being played indoors, the number of times the outdoor temperature will be mentioned during NBC's telecast is also up for betting.

Other non-game related bets you can make:

What color shoes will Justin Timberlake wear during halftime?

Will any members from NSync perform with Justin Timberlake?

How many times will the Rocky statue be shown on NBC (over/under 1)?

What color of Gatorade will be dumped on the game-winning coach (lime/green/yellow is the favorite)?

Total Donald Trump tweets on February 4 (over/under 5)?

How many times will Giselle Bundchen be shown on TV during broadcast? (over/under 1.5)?