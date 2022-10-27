Wall-mounted basketball goal recalled years after boy's death

An Indiana-based company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) are recalling about 18,000 Goalsetter wall-mounted basketball goals that can unexpectedly detach from the wall and fall to the ground.

The CPSC says a Granger, Indiana, boy died after one of the recalled goals fell on him in 2018. Goalsetter has received three additional reports of scenarios where the goal detached from the wall. In one incident, the person had "severe facial injuries," and in a separate incident, someone had a fractured leg.

The basketball goals were sold at retailers including Walmart and Target, and online from November 1999 through June 2022 for between $919 and $2,250.

CPSC and Goalsetter are urging consumers to stop using the recalled basketball goals immediately and contact Goalsetter for free removal of the basketball goal with a full refund or a free inspection of the installed wall-mounted basketball goal and free installation of an additional safety bracket.

This recall involves all Goalsetter Adjustable and Fixed Wall Mount Series and GS Baseline Series 72-inch, 60-inch, 54-inch, and 48-inch wall-mounted goal systems. The basketball goals have a white Goalsetter logo (a white basketball to the left of the word “Goalsetter” printed in the lower left corner of the backboard).

Goalsetter says it is directly contacting all known purchasers.

You can contact Goalsetter at 855-951-7460 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or on its website.

This article was written by Michelle Kaufman for WRTV.