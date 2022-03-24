Watch
Voters challenge Greene's eligibility to run for reelection

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during former President Donald Trump's Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Posted at 2:00 PM, Mar 24, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — A group of Georgia voters is challenging U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility to run for reelection, saying she helped facilitate the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

The challenge filed Thursday with the Georgia secretary of state’s office says it’s being brought by a group of registered voters in Greene’s congressional district.

The complaint claims Green is ineligible under the 14th Amendment, alleging that she “aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power."

Greene forcefully rejected the challenge in an emailed statement.

