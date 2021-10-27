Video: Large brawl breaks out at Miami dog show

MIAMI, Fla. — A fight broke out at a Miami dog show over the weekend, but it wasn’t among the pooches.

Video shared on social media shows people throwing punches and chairs in the fight that occurred at the Miami Bully Takeover last Saturday night. The event was held at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel by the Miami International Airport.

The event was organized to bring together pet owners, kennels, rescues, and vendors in the industry, according to its Facebook page.

Organizers described the event as a “bull breed show” where dogs, owners, kennels, rescues, and vendors were on display in a convention format.

“We strive to promote responsible ownership and give our dogs a place to perform and compete for conformation show titles,” organizers wrote.

A spokeswoman for the event told The Miami Herald that the fight broke out at about 7 p.m. ET and that it started out over something minor. She said the fight quickly escalated as others got involved.

Another video shows that the fight may have broken out after someone was refused a refund of some sort.

The spokeswoman added that security guards were able to quickly gain control of the situation and the crowd dispersed after about five minutes, with no arrests made or anyone hurt.

The Herald reports that the entire show was shut down as a result of the fight.