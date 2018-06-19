Video captures scary landing at Ukraine airport

A video captured by a passenger on board of a flight making a rough landing in Ukraine on Thursday shows the aircraft skidding off the runway, causing the plane to smoke.

The incident took place at the Zhuliany Airport near the capital city of Ukraine. In the video, it appears to be a somewhat normal landing despite a wet runway due to rain. Seconds into the video, it appears the plane goes into the grass, causing passengers to scream.

Passenger Oleh Zhinchyshyn said that the plane collapsed on its wing, which caused the plane to smoke and tore some seats.

Bravo Airlines told Reuters that no one was injured, and that the airport briefly closed, but was later reopened.