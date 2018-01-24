VIDEO: Brash woman burglar pulls into open garage, loads tools into car, and drives away

A home surveillance camera captured a woman pulling into an open garage, filling her car up with tools, and driving away.

The brash incident happened last week in broad daylight in West Jordan, Utah, a city in Salt Lake County.

The woman spent about two minutes loading tools into her SUV before driving off in the white Hundai.

The police describe her jacket as having unique patterns on the back.

Anyone who can identify the bold burglar is asked to call Detective Lorence at 801-256-2140.