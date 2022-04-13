Vegas school district to provide teachers with panic devices

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The metro Las Vegas school district will provide electronic panic-button devices to teachers as it moves to boost security in the wake of incidents that include a violent after-school attack that left a teacher injured and unconscious in her classroom.

In addition to providing teachers with panic devices equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, the Clark County School District will ask police agencies to increase their presence at schools and upgrade security cameras.

The panic devices will be issued first at El Dorado High School, the site of last week’s attack.

A 16-year-old student faces sex assault and attempted murder charges in the incident.