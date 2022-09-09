Uvalde police investigate shooting at downtown park

The Uvalde police department said Thursday they were investigating a shooting that happened in the area of the city's Uvalde Memorial Park in downtown.

Police asked people to avoid the area and said officers were "investigating a shooting with injured victims" after receiving an emergency call at 5:30 p.m. local time.

According to KXXV, the shooting was gang-related, citing information given by city officials.

Mayor Don McLaughlin's office said "several" people were shot, KXXV reported. No fatalities were reported as of early evening on Thursday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said agents there were working with the Uvalde Police Department and the Sheriff's office "following a suspected gang-related shooting at Memorial Park."