USPS prices for letters, packages rise Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Starting Sunday it will cost more to mail a letter or package with the U.S. Postal Service, the third rate rise in 12 months.

The cost of a first-class stamp will increase to 68 cents, up 2 cents.

These Forever stamps, which went in effect in 2007 at 41 cents, can be used at any time despite future costs.

The increase is the sixth by USPS since 2019, with the last one coming in July.

Following are other changes:

Metered 1-ounce letters 64 cents, up from 63 cents.

Postcards sent domestically 53 cents, up from 51 cents.

International postcards and 1-ounce letters $1.55, a 5-cent increase.

Costs to send a letter by certified mail and insure packages will also increase.

Priority Mail up 5.7%

Priority Mail Express up 5.9%

USPS Ground Advantage up 5.4%

There will be no change to the additional-ounce price of single-piece letters and flats, which remains at 24 cents.

This is the 18th stamp rate change since 2000.

"The price adjustments are needed to provide the Postal Service with much-needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan," USPS posted on its website.

"Even with the changes, the organization’s prices remain among the most affordable in the world."