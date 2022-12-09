Used car prices, demand dropping as high interest rates settle in

With interest rates continually rising, the wholesale cost of used cars continues to drop.

According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Index, costs have dropped about 16% from January. The index uses pricing trends by wholesalers to determine costs. From November 2021 through November 2022, there has been a 12.4% drop in costs.

Drying demand has helped inventory catch back up.

But dealers reported to Cox Automotive that the upcoming months could be rough for sellers.

“High interest rates and a generally slowing economy are clearly weighing heavily on U.S. auto dealers right now,” said Jonathan Smoke, Cox Automotive chief economist. “Dealers are normally optimistic, so the drop in the 3-month outlook to a new low in our survey history is particularly noteworthy. As the year began, dealers were telling us about one obvious problem: Inventory. Now, as 2022 comes to a close, it’s all about the economy and interest rates.”