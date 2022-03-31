Watch
US will require valves on new pipelines to prevent disasters

Pipeline Accidents
Paul Sakuma/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2010, photo, a massive fire roars through a neighborhood in San Bruno, Calif. U.S. officials on Monday, March 28, 2022, adopted a long- delayed rule aimed at reducing deaths and environmental damage from oil and gas pipeline accidents. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Posted at 4:39 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 16:39:25-04

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials are adopting a long delayed rule aimed at reducing deaths and environmental damage from oil and gas pipeline ruptures.

But safety advocates said Thursday's move by the U.S. Transportation Department would not have averted the accidents that prompted the new rule.

That's because it applies only to new pipelines and not to hundreds of thousands of miles of lines that already crisscross the country.

The rule is in response to a massive gas explosion in San Bruno, California that killed eight people in 2010 and to large oil spills into Michigan’s Kalamazoo River and Montana's Yellowstone River.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
