US to fill border wall gaps at open area near Yuma, Arizona

PHOENIX — The Biden administration on Thursday authorized completion of the Trump-funded U.S.-Mexico border wall in an open area of southern Arizona near Yuma, where four wide gaps make it among the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that the work to complete the barrier project near the Morelos Dam will better protect migrants who sometimes get hurt slipping down a slope or drown while walking across a low section of the Colorado River.

It's a popular crossing for migrants who can easily walk across the river and surrender to border officials.