US to fill border wall gaps at open area near Yuma, Arizona

Eugene Garcia/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. Border officials got the go-ahead Thursday, July 28, 2022, to fill four remaining gaps in the U.S.-Mexico wall near the southern Arizona community of Yuma for safety reasons. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jul 30, 2022
PHOENIX — The Biden administration on Thursday authorized completion of the Trump-funded U.S.-Mexico border wall in an open area of southern Arizona near Yuma, where four wide gaps make it among the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that the work to complete the barrier project near the Morelos Dam will better protect migrants who sometimes get hurt slipping down a slope or drown while walking across a low section of the Colorado River.

It's a popular crossing for migrants who can easily walk across the river and surrender to border officials.

