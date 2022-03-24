US stocks rise amid cautious trading on world markets

Stocks turned higher on Wall Street Thursday but remained mixed for the week as a streak of uneven trading continues on world markets.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%. Technology companies had some of the strongest gains.

Major U.S. indexes are mixed for the week so far after alternating between gains and losses over the past few days.

Crude oil prices slipped as world leaders gather in Europe to discuss more ways to further isolate and punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Treasury yields rose.