US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says more of Hilary Clinton's emails would be released. (Charly Triballeau/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 1:54 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 13:54:39-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it's paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a former top aide.

The Associated Press has obtained a report to Congress that says both men face “serious and credible” threats from Iran.

Pompeo and envoy Brian Hook led the Trump administration's “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

The report says U.S. intelligence believes Iranian threats to them persist.

The issue has been raised in indirect nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna, where Iran wants all Trump-era sanctions removed.

