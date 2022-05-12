Watch
NewsNational

Actions

US fishing haul fell 10% during first pandemic year

Scott Beede
Robert F Bukaty/AP
FILE — Scott Beede returns an undersized lobster while checking traps off Mount Desert, Maine, May 21, 2012. America's commercial fishing industry fell 10% in catch volume and 15% in value during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, federal regulators said Thursday, May 12, 2022. Some of the largest value seafood species were once again New England staples, such as lobster, and sea scallops. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Scott Beede
Posted at 1:32 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 13:32:49-04

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — America’s commercial fishing industry fell 10% in catch volume and 15% in value during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say the 2020 haul of fish was 8.4 billion pounds, while the value of that catch was $4.8 billion.

NOAA officials say the early months of the pandemic posed numerous challenges for the U.S. fishing industry, which they say has remained economically viable despite the difficult year.

However, fishermen in some sectors still managed to have productive years. Value was still fairly high for harvesters of lobsters and sea scallops.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News