US first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will return to Washington

The first lady will return to D.C. on Aug. 30 according to a spokesperson
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks at the 125th Anniversary Convention of the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) in National Harbor, Md., June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 10:04 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 22:04:39-04

A spokesperson announced Monday that U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 after a rebound case and will return to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

The first lady tested positive for a rebound case last week after testing positive on Aug. 15 during a vacation in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. She reported experiencing "cold-like symptoms" at one point.

The first lady was instructed to isolate after testing positive for a rebound case of COVID-19.

When Mrs. Biden initially tested positive for the virus in mid-August, she was treated with Paxlovid, an antiviral medication.

A spokesperson for Mrs. Biden said she tested negative twice before that. However, upon re-testing, she received a positive result.

The first lady's spokesperson said she had not experienced a reemergence of symptoms but would isolate herself in Delaware as a precaution.

President Joe Biden also suffered a case of rebound COVID-19 after initially testing positive in late July.

According to a study by the National Institutes of Health, up to 5% of people given Paxlovid suffered a rebound infection.

