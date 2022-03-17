US expels another Chinese phone carrier on security grounds

BEIJING (AP) — Washington has expelled another state-owned Chinese phone carrier from the U.S. market over national security concerns amid rising tension with Beijing.

The Federal Communications Commission revoked authorization for Pacific Networks Corp. to provide domestic and international service.

The U.S. is reducing Chinese access to American markets and investment over possible spying and Beijing’s military development.

The FCC cited “significant national security and law enforcement risks” that Pacific Networks could monitor or disrupt U.S. communications.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman accused the U.S. of improperly invoking security concerns to harm Chinese companies and said Beijing would help Chinese companies protect their “rights and interests."