Watch
NewsNational

Actions

US expels another Chinese phone carrier on security grounds

Russia Ukraine War Biden China
Kiichiro Sato/AP
FILE - The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Joe Biden set out to be the U.S. president who finally completed the "Asia pivot," Washington lingo for a long sought adjustment of U.S. foreign policy to better reflect the rise of America's most significant competitor: China. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
Russia Ukraine War Biden China
Posted at 5:18 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 05:19:01-04

BEIJING (AP) — Washington has expelled another state-owned Chinese phone carrier from the U.S. market over national security concerns amid rising tension with Beijing.

The Federal Communications Commission revoked authorization for Pacific Networks Corp. to provide domestic and international service.

The U.S. is reducing Chinese access to American markets and investment over possible spying and Beijing’s military development.

The FCC cited “significant national security and law enforcement risks” that Pacific Networks could monitor or disrupt U.S. communications.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman accused the U.S. of improperly invoking security concerns to harm Chinese companies and said Beijing would help Chinese companies protect their “rights and interests."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News