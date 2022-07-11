Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

US dentist on trial for wife's 2016 safari death in Zambia

Holmes Trial Courtroom
Brennan Linsley/AP
FILE - A view of a jury box. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, pool)
Holmes Trial Courtroom
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 12:30:58-04

DENVER — A trial is set to begin this week in Colorado for the founder of a Pennsylvania dental franchise accused of killing his wife on an African safari six years ago and collecting nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds.

Federal prosecutors allege that 67-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph, 67 killed his wife during a 2016 safari trip in Zambia.

Rudolph's attorney say Bianca Rudolph's death was accidental and accuse prosecutors of relying on circumstantial evidence.

He was a big game hunter and former head of an international safari club.

The trial is in Colorado is in because several insurers tied to the payout were based here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms