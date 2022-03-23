US Capitol reopening for limited public tours after 2 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol will reopen to the public on Monday for guided tours for limited groups of people who have registered in advance.

The reopening comes two years after the coronavirus pandemic prompted the suspension of such visits.

Congressional officials said Wednesday the resumption will occur in phases.

It begins Monday for school groups and for other groups of up to 15 people who would be led by lawmakers or their aides.

Congressional offices would each be limited to leading one tour weekly.

Officials are recommending visitors fill out health screening forms.

The adjacent Capitol Visitor Center would reopen for limited numbers of people May 30.