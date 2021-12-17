Up, up and they pay: $2.6M winning bid for Superman #1 comic

NEW YORK (AP) — A rare copy of a Superman #1 comic book that sold on newsstands for a dime in 1939 was purchased for $2.6 million in an auction.

ComicConnect.com, an online auction and consignment company, said the comic was sold Thursday night to a buyer who wishes to maintain a secret identity.

Houston-based seller Mark Michaelson bought the comic in 1979 from its original owner and kept it in a temperature-controlled safe.

The character created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster was a pioneer of the superhero genre.

According to the Associated Press, a copy of the comic that introduced Superman in 1938, Action Comics #1, sold for $3.25 million back in April.