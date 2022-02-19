Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Unraveling the biology of a mysterious condition: stuttering

items.[0].image.alt
Fran Ruchalski/AP
Colton Nover, 10, works on a report for school with his mother, Holly Nover in their kitchen Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in St. Johns, Fla. Both mother and son have an issue with stuttering. University of Delaware speech disorder researcher Ho Ming Chow says, “We know stuttering has a really strong genetic component,” Though several genes may be involved and the exact genetic causes may vary by child, “they probably affect the brain in a similar way.” (AP Photo/Fran Ruchalski)
Colton Nover, Holly Nover
Posted at 2:43 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 14:43:29-05

Researchers are delving into the biological underpinnings of stuttering.

The condition affects 70 million people worldwide, including President Joe Biden.

It's often misunderstood as a psychological problem caused by things like bad parenting or emotional trauma.

But research discussed at a science conference on Saturday stresses the genetics and brain differences behind it.

A California psychiatrist says understanding the biology will decrease the stigma and increase acceptance.

He's researching potential medications.

Another researcher says imaging shows slight brain differences in young children who keep stuttering, compared with those who recover and those who never stuttered.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
medals021922.jpg