Unraveling the biology of a mysterious condition: stuttering

Researchers are delving into the biological underpinnings of stuttering.

The condition affects 70 million people worldwide, including President Joe Biden.

It's often misunderstood as a psychological problem caused by things like bad parenting or emotional trauma.

But research discussed at a science conference on Saturday stresses the genetics and brain differences behind it.

A California psychiatrist says understanding the biology will decrease the stigma and increase acceptance.

He's researching potential medications.

Another researcher says imaging shows slight brain differences in young children who keep stuttering, compared with those who recover and those who never stuttered.