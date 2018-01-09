Fan gets out of hand at Celine Dion show

A fan got a little carried away at a recent Celine Dion show in Las Vegas. The video was posted on Jan. 6. TMZ says that it happened Friday night.



Celine canceled the next night's performance due to a nasty virus.



Celine was very gracious during the incident, telling the woman she was glad that she came onstage. Even when the female fan began trying to wrap herself around Celine, the singer kept her cool.



And when security guards arrived on stage, Celine continued to speak kindly to the woman.



Eventually, she gave the woman a hug and told the security guards to leave the stage so that she could help the woman off stage.



