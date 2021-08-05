Uber to require COVID-19 vaccine for office employees, not drivers

Uber will require employees who are returning to the office to be vaccinated.

“You’re spending time together in an office, eight hours a day, 10 hours a day,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an interview with CNBC.

Khosrowshahi added that it was an “easy call” to mandate vaccines due to the rise of the delta variant.

Uber drivers will not be subject to the same mandate.

Khosrowshahi it would be difficult to mandate a vaccine for its millions of drivers.

However, Khosrowshahi explained safety measures are in place to protect drivers and riders. Drivers are required to wear a mask and passengers are encouraged to keep their windows down to allow for more air flow.

Uber posted a second-quarter profit of $1.14 billion. The Associated Press reports that's a reversal of a loss of $1.78 billion over the same period in 2020.