U.S. reportedly to announce diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

The United States will reportedly announce a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics sometime this week.

According to CNN and the Wall Street Journal, the diplomatic boycott would mean that no government officials from the U.S. would attend the games.

American athletes would not be affected by the diplomatic boycott.

The news comes after lawmakers had been pressuring the Biden administration to take a stand against China's human rights abuses, NBC News reported.

China responded to the news by saying that it would take "resolute countermeasures" if the diplomatic boycott took place, CNN reported.

According to the media outlet, pressure mounted of a diplomatic boycott after Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared from public view for three weeks after accusing a senior leader of the Chinese Communist Party of sexual assault.

Beijing is set to begin hosting the Winter Olympics on Feb. 4.