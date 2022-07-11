Two railway employees hospitalized after SC train derailment

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Monday morning train derailment along a rural line has left two railway employees hospitalized.

Columbia-Richland Fire Crews arrived on the scene shortly after the incident occurred around 8:20 a.m.

No additional injuries are expected, according to Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins, and a diesel fuel leak has been contained.

Authorities don't currently know what caused the derailment. While crews are working to reopen the line, Jenkins says that could take hours.

Still, the fire chief doesn't expect local traffic, or the environment, to be negatively affected by the incident.