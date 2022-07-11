Watch Now
Two railway employees hospitalized after SC train derailment

A Monday morning train derailment along a rural line in South Carolina has left two railway employees hospitalized.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jul 11, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Monday morning train derailment along a rural line has left two railway employees hospitalized.

Columbia-Richland Fire Crews arrived on the scene shortly after the incident occurred around 8:20 a.m.

No additional injuries are expected, according to Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins, and a diesel fuel leak has been contained.

Authorities don't currently know what caused the derailment. While crews are working to reopen the line, Jenkins says that could take hours.

Still, the fire chief doesn't expect local traffic, or the environment, to be negatively affected by the incident.

