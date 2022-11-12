2 planes crash mid-air at 'Wings Over Dallas' air show event

DALLAS — Two vintage warplanes collided mid-air at the "Wings Over Dallas" air show event at the Dallas Executive Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

Several people who were at the event captured video of the moment the crash occurred.

It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft and if anyone on the ground was hurt.

The event was canceled immediately after the incident.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

