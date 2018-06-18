Two Ohio firefighters on paid leave for allegedly making porn at fire station

Two Akron, Ohio firefighters have been placed on leave amid allegations they created pornographic videos in one of the department's fire stations.

According to a city official, the firefighters were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Akron police said they are not part of this investigation.