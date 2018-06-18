Two Ohio firefighters on paid leave for allegedly making porn at fire station

Drew Scofield, Bob Jones
8:13 AM, Jun 18, 2018
1 hour ago
Two Akron, Ohio firefighters have been placed on leave amid allegations they created pornographic videos in one of the department's fire stations.

According to a city official, the firefighters were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. 

Akron police said they are not part of this investigation.

